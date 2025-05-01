Apple issues spyware warnings to Dutch commentator, Italian journalist: Here’s what happened

A Dutch political commentator and an Italian journalist received warnings from Apple about potential spyware attacks on their iPhones. 

Published1 May 2025, 05:00 PM IST
A Dutch political commentator and an Italian journalist are among the latest to receive alarming warnings from Apple, alerting them to possible spyware attacks targeting their iPhones.
A Dutch political commentator and an Italian journalist are among the latest to receive alarming warnings from Apple, alerting them to possible spyware attacks targeting their iPhones.(REUTERS)

A Dutch political commentator and an Italian journalist are among the latest to receive alarming warnings from Apple, alerting them to possible spyware attacks targeting their iPhones. Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a prominent right-wing commentator, and Ciro Pellegrino, a journalist for Italian online news outlet Fanpage, both confirmed they had been notified by the tech giant in recent days.

Vlaardingerbroek shared on social media platform X that she had been notified by Apple about a potential security threat. She described the message as an attempt to “intimidate or silence” her, suggesting the targeting was politically motivated. Meanwhile, Pellegrino published an article detailing his experience, reported TechCrunch, confirming Apple had contacted him via both email and text message. “Yes, it is not a joke,” he wrote, dispelling any suggestion that the message was a hoax or phishing scam.

Apple’s warning informed both people that a “targeted mercenary spyware attack” had been detected against their iPhones. The message explained that the attackers were likely trying to infiltrate their devices specifically “because of who you are or what you do,” urging recipients to treat the notification with utmost seriousness.

The company stated that these alerts are part of its official threat notification system, intended to warn users about advanced cybersecurity threats. According to Apple’s support page, these “mercenary spyware” attacks are typically orchestrated by private firms developing surveillance tools that are then sold to governments or state actors.

“These attacks are highly targeted, expensive, and not aimed at the general population,” Apple explains, noting that the vast majority of iPhone users are unlikely to be affected. Nonetheless, for those who do receive a threat notification, the company advises immediate action and heightened caution.

When a threat is detected, Apple notifies users in two ways: by displaying a notification at the top of the page when the user logs in to their account at account.apple.com, and by sending alerts via both email and iMessage to all addresses and numbers linked to the user’s Apple ID.

The recent wave of warnings highlights ongoing concerns around spyware tools being used to monitor journalists, activists, and political figures globally.

First Published:1 May 2025, 05:00 PM IST

