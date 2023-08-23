Apple warns users to avoid charging iPhones on soft surfaces or under pillows due to the risk of burns and fires.

Apple has recently cautioned users in their online user guide for individuals who tend to doze off while gripping their smartphones, especially when the device is plugged in for charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The guidance from the technology giant specifies that iPhones should only be charged in well-ventilated settings and on flat surfaces, such as tables. It explicitly discourages charging on soft surfaces like blankets, pillows, or one's own body.

As explained in the advisory, iPhones produce heat while charging. When this heat is unable to dissipate effectively due to restricted spaces, it poses the risk of causing burns or, in more serious instances, starting fires. Consequently, situating a charging phone under your pillow is regarded as one of the riskiest practices for smartphone users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Apple’s advisory, users must avoid sleeping on or placing their device, power adapter, or wireless charger beneath blankets, pillows, or against their body while they are connected to a power source.

Moreover, they must ensure their iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger are used or charged in well-ventilated spaces and they must exercise caution if they have a medical condition that affects your heat detection ability.

Apple also cautioned against utilizing damaged cables or chargers and charging in the presence of moisture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

