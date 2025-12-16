Apple just made it simpler to move from iPhone to Android with iOS 26.3 beta: here's how it works

Just days after releasing the iOS 26.2 update, Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 26.3 beta update to eligible devices. There are a few notable improvements in the new update, including notification forwarding, updates to the Sports app, and wallpaper categorisation. However, one particular feature has garnered the spotlight: the Transfer to Android functionality, which makes it easier to transfer data like photos, messages, notes, passwords, and apps to an Android device.

Also Read | Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series receive big discount during Google Year End sale

How does the Transfer to Android feature work? The Transfer to Android feature makes it easy to migrate from an iPhone to an Android device without requiring the installation of any third-party app. The feature can be accessed by going to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Once users reach that page, they will be greeted by the message, “Make sure everything’s ready to transfer to a new iPhone, even if you don’t currently have enough iCloud storage to back up.”

View full Image Apple iOS 26.3 has been released

“Place your Android device next to this iPhone to get connected and begin the transfer process,” Apple’s message on the next screen reads.

“Once you’re connected, you can choose what you want to transfer, such as your photos, messages, notes, apps, and more. You can also transfer your phone number. Health data, devices paired with Bluetooth, and protected items, such as locked notes, are not available for transfer,” it adds.

Apple also warns that Health data, devices paired with Bluetooth, and protected items like locked notes are not available for transfer.

The update by Apple comes shortly after Google also added an option to make it easier to transfer data to an iPhone with the latest Android Canary 2512 build on Pixel devices. Previous reports have stated that the two companies plan to give users the option to easily migrate data between Android and iPhone during the device setup process in the future. However, there is no fixed timeline for that at the moment.

In case you are wondering, the iOS 26.3 build is likely to make it through the stable channel by January, when it should be available to download via the Software Update option on all devices.

If you want to try out the Transfer to Android feature or any other new additions before that, you will need to link your Apple ID to a developer account, which Apple allows users to do without any additional cost. To gain access to a developer account, visit developer.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID.