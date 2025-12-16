Apple just made it simpler to move from iPhone to Android with iOS 26.3 beta: here's how it works

Apple has launched the iOS 26.3 beta update which adds a new feature called Transfer to Android that makes it easier to migrate from an iPhone to Android device without the need of third-party apps.

Aman Gupta
Updated16 Dec 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Apple has released the iOS 26.3 beta update
Apple has released the iOS 26.3 beta update(Representative image/Pixabay)

Just days after releasing the iOS 26.2 update, Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 26.3 beta update to eligible devices. There are a few notable improvements in the new update, including notification forwarding, updates to the Sports app, and wallpaper categorisation. However, one particular feature has garnered the spotlight: the Transfer to Android functionality, which makes it easier to transfer data like photos, messages, notes, passwords, and apps to an Android device.

You may be interested in

Discount

6% OFF

Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check6.5 inch Display Size
mazon

₹112900

₹119900

Get This

Apple iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
lipkart

₹82900

Get This

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckSilver
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
mazon

₹154900

Get This

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

  • CheckSilver
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
mazon

₹149900

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
mazon

₹51499

₹59900

Get This

Lenovo Yoga Book Android

Lenovo Yoga Book Android

  • CheckCarbon Black
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check64 GB Storage

₹44990

Check Details

Apple IPad Mini 2024

Apple IPad Mini 2024

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
mazon

₹49900

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
mazon

₹34999

₹44999

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

  • CheckSilver
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
mazon

₹34999

₹44999

Get This

Apple IPad 10.9 2022

Apple IPad 10.9 2022

  • CheckBlue
  • Check64 GB Storage
  • Check10.9 inches Display Size

₹42900

Check Details

Also Read | Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series receive big discount during Google Year End sale

How does the Transfer to Android feature work?

The Transfer to Android feature makes it easy to migrate from an iPhone to an Android device without requiring the installation of any third-party app. The feature can be accessed by going to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Once users reach that page, they will be greeted by the message, “Make sure everything’s ready to transfer to a new iPhone, even if you don’t currently have enough iCloud storage to back up.”

View full Image
Apple iOS 26.3 has been released

“Place your Android device next to this iPhone to get connected and begin the transfer process,” Apple’s message on the next screen reads.

“Once you’re connected, you can choose what you want to transfer, such as your photos, messages, notes, apps, and more. You can also transfer your phone number. Health data, devices paired with Bluetooth, and protected items, such as locked notes, are not available for transfer,” it adds.

Apple also warns that Health data, devices paired with Bluetooth, and protected items like locked notes are not available for transfer.

The update by Apple comes shortly after Google also added an option to make it easier to transfer data to an iPhone with the latest Android Canary 2512 build on Pixel devices. Previous reports have stated that the two companies plan to give users the option to easily migrate data between Android and iPhone during the device setup process in the future. However, there is no fixed timeline for that at the moment.

In case you are wondering, the iOS 26.3 build is likely to make it through the stable channel by January, when it should be available to download via the Software Update option on all devices.

If you want to try out the Transfer to Android feature or any other new additions before that, you will need to link your Apple ID to a developer account, which Apple allows users to do without any additional cost. To gain access to a developer account, visit developer.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID.

You will then be asked to agree to the Apple Developer Agreement and, after completing the requisite steps, you will be able to download the new update by navigating to Settings > Software Update > Beta Updates.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple just made it simpler to move from iPhone to Android with iOS 26.3 beta: here's how it works
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.