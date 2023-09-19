Sticker enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as well. A new sticker drawer consolidates all available stickers, emojis, and Memoji into a single, easily accessible place.

Moreover, these stickers will now sync across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices through iCloud.

The newest iOS 17 update also offers transcriptions for audio messages, letting users read the content immediately or save it for later listening.

