Apple launches iOS 17: Netizens react with memes, videos, updates1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
The iOS 17 update introduces new features to enhance messaging, including transcriptions for audio messages and improved searchability.
Apple has introduced an array of features in iOS 17 designed to make messaging a more engaging and streamlined experience. The update is touted to enhance daily communication by allowing users to express themselves in new ways, find messages faster, and share content in innovative methods.
In a move towards enhancing safety, iOS 17 now includes an automatic 'Check In' feature. This function sends a notification to a designated contact as soon as the user arrives at a specified destination, be it their home or another location.
The purpose is to keep friends or family members informed and reassured about the user’s safety.
Another attention-grabbing addition is the ‘catch-up arrow’, aimed at improving message navigation. This arrow symbol appears and guides users to the first unread message in a conversation, enhancing user experience. In addition, swiping right on any message now allows for a quick and effortless reply.
Searchability within iMessage has also seen an overhaul. Users can now combine multiple search filters, making it simpler to locate specific messages in an increasingly cluttered messaging environment.