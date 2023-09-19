Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple launches iOS 17: Netizens react with memes, videos, updates

Apple launches iOS 17: Netizens react with memes, videos, updates

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The iOS 17 update introduces new features to enhance messaging, including transcriptions for audio messages and improved searchability.

FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The location of Apple’s red “end” button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Apple has introduced an array of features in iOS 17 designed to make messaging a more engaging and streamlined experience. The update is touted to enhance daily communication by allowing users to express themselves in new ways, find messages faster, and share content in innovative methods.

The tech giant has created a single platform within iMessage for all of the most commonly used apps. A 'plus' icon now appears on the iMessage screen, making it easier to access frequently sent items such as pictures, voice messages, and geographical locations. Swipe up, and users can explore even more apps within iMessage.

In a move towards enhancing safety, iOS 17 now includes an automatic 'Check In' feature. This function sends a notification to a designated contact as soon as the user arrives at a specified destination, be it their home or another location.

Also Read: iOS 17 release on Sept 18 won’t include these features; check when new Apple iPhone updates are expected

The purpose is to keep friends or family members informed and reassured about the user’s safety.

Another attention-grabbing addition is the ‘catch-up arrow’, aimed at improving message navigation. This arrow symbol appears and guides users to the first unread message in a conversation, enhancing user experience. In addition, swiping right on any message now allows for a quick and effortless reply.

Searchability within iMessage has also seen an overhaul. Users can now combine multiple search filters, making it simpler to locate specific messages in an increasingly cluttered messaging environment.

For those who like to share and view locations, the update brings something special. With the tap of the aforementioned 'plus' button, users can share their own location or ask for a friend’s location, which will then be visible within the message thread itself.

Sticker enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as well. A new sticker drawer consolidates all available stickers, emojis, and Memoji into a single, easily accessible place.

Also Read: Ordered Apple iPhone 15? You may not get delivery any time soon; check when it is expected

Moreover, these stickers will now sync across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices through iCloud.

The newest iOS 17 update also offers transcriptions for audio messages, letting users read the content immediately or save it for later listening.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.