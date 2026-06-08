Apple launches iOS 27 with updated Liquid Glass: What's new and which devices are supported

Apple has finally launched its biggest update of the year with iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate and other related Apple ecosystem updates. The Cupertino-based tech giant noted that its latest update was focused on making its software faster, smoother and more reliable.

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New features coming to iOS 27: Liquid Glass is getting better: Apple is finally making Liquid Glass more readable by doing a better job of diffusing content behind the design language and creating more depth and separation.

To give users more choice, Apple is also adding a new slider in Settings that allows them to adjust the appearance of Liquid Glass from ‘ultra-clear’ to a tinted aesthetic.

Faster app launches and smoother animations Apple says your iPhone and iPad apps will now launch up to 30% faster, while newly captured photos will appear in the Photos app up to 70% faster than before.

AirDrop transfers have also been improved, with Apple claiming speeds up to 80% faster. File transfers between an iPad and external storage devices are now up to five times faster, the company claimed.

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The company also said that animations have been made smoother, such as switching Home Screen pages on iPhone and moving between Spaces on Mac.

Older iPhones getting a performance boost Apple says it has also updated its CPU scheduler, the system responsible for managing processor resources across different tasks. This, the company claims, leads to iPhones being more efficient at handling demanding tasks.

Which iPhones are getting iOS 27:

Apple says that its new OS will come to more iPhones than ever. All iPhones launched after the iPhone 11 and later models will be able to use iOS 27.

Here's a complete list you can check.

iPhone Generation / Series Models Included iOS 27 Compatibility Status iPhone 17 Series iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, 17e Supported (Full Features / AI) iPhone 16 Series iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e Supported (Full Features / AI) iPhone 15 Series iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Supported (AI features limited to Pro models) iPhone 14 Series iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Supported (Core features / Limited AI) iPhone 13 Series iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max Supported (Core features only) iPhone 12 Series iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Supported (Core features only) iPhone SE Series iPhone SE (3rd Gen, 2022)



iPhone SE (2nd Gen, 2020) Supported (Core features only)



Supported (Core features only) iPhone 11 Series iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Supported (Core features only)

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in