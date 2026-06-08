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Apple launches iOS 27 with updated Liquid Glass: What's new and which devices are supported

Apple has launched its major update with iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate, focusing on speed and reliability. 

Aman Gupta
Updated8 Jun 2026, 11:01 PM IST
Apple has launched iOS 27
Apple has launched iOS 27
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Apple has finally launched its biggest update of the year with iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate and other related Apple ecosystem updates. The Cupertino-based tech giant noted that its latest update was focused on making its software faster, smoother and more reliable.

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New features coming to iOS 27:

Liquid Glass is getting better:

Apple is finally making Liquid Glass more readable by doing a better job of diffusing content behind the design language and creating more depth and separation.

To give users more choice, Apple is also adding a new slider in Settings that allows them to adjust the appearance of Liquid Glass from ‘ultra-clear’ to a tinted aesthetic.

Faster app launches and smoother animations

Apple says your iPhone and iPad apps will now launch up to 30% faster, while newly captured photos will appear in the Photos app up to 70% faster than before.

AirDrop transfers have also been improved, with Apple claiming speeds up to 80% faster. File transfers between an iPad and external storage devices are now up to five times faster, the company claimed.

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The company also said that animations have been made smoother, such as switching Home Screen pages on iPhone and moving between Spaces on Mac.

Older iPhones getting a performance boost

Apple says it has also updated its CPU scheduler, the system responsible for managing processor resources across different tasks. This, the company claims, leads to iPhones being more efficient at handling demanding tasks.

Which iPhones are getting iOS 27:

Apple says that its new OS will come to more iPhones than ever. All iPhones launched after the iPhone 11 and later models will be able to use iOS 27.

Here's a complete list you can check.

iPhone Generation / SeriesModels IncludediOS 27 Compatibility Status
iPhone 17 SeriesiPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, 17eSupported (Full Features / AI)
iPhone 16 SeriesiPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16eSupported (Full Features / AI)
iPhone 15 SeriesiPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro MaxSupported (AI features limited to Pro models)
iPhone 14 SeriesiPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro MaxSupported (Core features / Limited AI)
iPhone 13 SeriesiPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro MaxSupported (Core features only)
iPhone 12 SeriesiPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro MaxSupported (Core features only)
iPhone SE Series

iPhone SE (3rd Gen, 2022)



iPhone SE (2nd Gen, 2020)

Supported (Core features only)



Supported (Core features only)

iPhone 11 SeriesiPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro MaxSupported (Core features only)

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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