Apple launches iPhone 12 Mini: Price, features, other details

Apple’s ‘Hi-Speed’ event revealed a total of four new iPhones. Departing from the tradition of three iPhones launched at the event. Apple has introduced a fourth new model which comes with an extremely compact form factor, considering the trends of 6.0-inch plus screen in the market. While the iPhone SE comes with a smaller 4.7-inch screen, the footprint remains the same.

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch screen which is also going to be the USP of the device. Apple has priced the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at $699 (approximately ₹51,400) which is just $100 lesser than the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, which is priced at $799 (Roughly ₹58,700).

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch screen which is also going to be the USP of the device. Apple has priced the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at $699 (approximately ₹51,400) which is just $100 lesser than the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, which is priced at $799 (Roughly ₹58,700).

In India, the iPhone 12 Mini will start at a price of ₹69,900. The iPhone 12 series will be sold in India from 30 October onwards. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage variants. The iPhone 12 will start at ₹76,900.

The iPhone 12 Pro will cost ₹1,19,900 for the base 64GB variant, while the 12 Pro Max starts at ₹1,29,900 in India

The display on iPhone Mini is a 5.4-inch screen which also gets a notch similar to the other iPhone 12 variants. However, the size of the notch may seem bigger due to the relatively small screen size. The FaceID and the front facing lens are housed in the notch. The device gets Super Retina XDR display and a ceramic shield.

Apple claims it is the smallest and thinnest 5G phone in the world. The iPhone 12 Mini, similar to the other iPhones launched at the event, will be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset. In terms of camera sensors, the phone will be launching with a dual lens setup.