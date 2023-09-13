Apple launches new iPhone 15 series, Netizens react with memes, funny videos

Apple launches new iPhone 15 series, Netizens react with memes, funny videos1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Apple launches iPhone 15 lineup with new display and USB-C technology, receives mixed reactions from netizens.
Apple announced the new iPhone 15 lineup at the Wonderlust event at the company's Cupertino-based headquarters on Tuesday. The event featured the launch of 4 new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max along with the new Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality.