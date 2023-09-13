Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple launches new iPhone 15 series, Netizens react with memes, funny videos

Apple launches new iPhone 15 series, Netizens react with memes, funny videos

1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 06:53 AM IST Livemint

Apple launches iPhone 15 lineup with new display and USB-C technology, receives mixed reactions from netizens.

Apple iPhone 15 displayed during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Apple announced the new iPhone 15 lineup at the Wonderlust event at the company's Cupertino-based headquarters on Tuesday. The event featured the launch of 4 new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max along with the new Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus have received an essential upgrade in terms of display. The two phones now come with Dynamic Island technology, which replaces the traditional notch found on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This innovation offers users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

Also Read| Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and everything announced

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a titanium chassis that is not only lighter but also more durable, with a brushed effect that minimizes fingerprint smudges. Additionally, a USB-C port is now located at the bottom for enhanced connectivity.

Another significant change this year is the adoption of USB Type-C technology, marking a departure from Apple's proprietary lightning connector.

Netizens react to iPhone 15 Launch:

Users on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the new changes brought in by the Tim Cook-led company especially the adoption of USB Type-C technology by Apple after pressure from EU regulators. This is the first time since the iPhone 4 launch that Apple has made the change in its charging port.

Also Read| Apple iPhone 15 launched in India with Dynamic Island and USB Type-C. Check price, specs and more

Some users shared an old video of Tim Cook in a bid to make sarcastic comments at Apple's late adoption of the USB-C charging technology. While some others shared memes mocking the USB-C port on iPhone 15 series compared to their Android competitors.

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 06:53 AM IST
