Apple launches pay-later service, iPhone, Watch updates

The presentation, part of a weeklong event, previews key features for Apple’s developers, which now number 34 million, according to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Apple’s latest iPhone software, iOS 16, will include the new lock screen, letting users personalize the feature and view widgets -- bits of software that handle simple tasks. A feature called Live Activities will make it easier to keep track of events or activities, such as an NBA game or an Uber ride, Senior Vice President Craig Federighi said at the event.

