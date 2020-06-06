Subscribe
Apple launches project to help developers build better password managers
The Apple Inc. logo is displayed in a window as employees wearing protective masks serve customers inside an Apple store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Shuttered after the coronavirus outbreak forced a series of restrictive measures across the country, Apple reopens its flagship stores in Japan on Wednesday, bringing its physical retail network back online in one of its biggest markets. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Apple launches project to help developers build better password managers

Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The new resource is available on open source repository GitHub
  • The new project will help developers of password managers collaborate to create strong passwords

Apple is trying to help developers build password management applications which are compatible with most platforms. In order to help developers build stronger passwords for its users, Apple has created a new open source project called Password Manager Resources.

The new resource is available on open source repository GitHub. The new project will help developers of password managers collaborate to create strong passwords that are compatible with popular websites, the company said in a statement on Friday.

What the Password Manager Resources open source project does is that it allows developers to integrate website-specific requirements used by the iCloud Keychain password manager to generate strong, unique passwords.

The open source project also contains collections of websites known to share a sign-in system, links to websites' pages where users change passwords, and more.

Apple is collecting data on specific password rules of certain sites and allowing developers to integrate this data in their own apps.

"Every time a password manager generates a password that isn't actually compatible with a website, a person not only has a bad experience, but a reason to be tempted to create their own password," said the company.

Apple is also encouraging developers to incorporate data and other resources from the project into their own apps.

Recently, a 27-year-old Indian security researcher Bhavuk Jain grabbed $100,000 (over 75.5 lakh) from Apple for discovering a now-patched Zero Day vulnerability in the Sign in with Apple account authentication.

The Zero Day vulnerability could have allowed a hacker to break into an Apple user's account who log into third-party apps like like Dropbox, Spotify, Airbnb and Giphy (now acquired by Facebook) and more.

