Apple launches Siri AI with personal context, app actions and Visual Intelligence: Check top 5 new features

Apple has unveiled its biggest update to Siri, powered by Gemini. During the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple confirmed some of the most-rumoured features for the assistant, including a brand new design, new ways of accessing the assistant and new features.

"Today, many AI providers talk about privacy, but by default, most of them retain your personal interactions, leaving the onus on you to defend your privacy, like using temporary chats, deleting conversations, or even turning off entire features," Apple software chief Craig Federighi said during the WWDC 2026 presentation. "At Apple, we believe privacy in AI is non-negotiable."

What's new with Siri AI? 1) Apple's long-promised features: The three features that Apple promised at WWDC 2024 are finally coming to the new Siri AI. The new assistant can now understand your personal context, see what's on your screen and take actions across apps.

2) Dedicated Siri app: Apple is launching a chatbot-style standalone Siri app for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

The new app will allow users to see their previous conversations with Siri and even upload images and documents to get more comprehensive responses.

3) Camera app gets a Visual Intelligence upgrade: Siri is coming directly inside the Camera app on your iPhone via a dedicated mode.

The new Siri mode in the Camera app will allow users to point their camera at objects, food, documents or locations and ask Siri questions about what they are seeing.

Apple says Siri can identify places, provide contextual information and suggest actions based on what's in view.

For example, users can scan a meal to receive nutritional insights or point the camera at a restaurant bill and use Apple Cash to split the payment among friends.

Meanwhile, Apple Vision Pro users can ask Siri questions simply by looking at physical objects in their environment.

4) Siri becomes better at talking to you: Apple says that Siri can hold longer and more natural conversations. The company says that Siri can maintain context across multiple requests, allowing users to brainstorm ideas and ask follow-up questions to Apple's assistant.

5) Siri can write, edit and proofread content: Apple is bringing its Writing Tools into Siri AI. Users will now be able to ask Siri to generate documents, emails and messages using natural language prompts.

The company also noted that Siri will be able to adapt to users' writing styles depending on who they are communicating with.

The AI assistant will also be able to review text and provide suggestions to users. Apple is also adding a system-wide grammar-checking tool which will proofread text automatically without requiring users to manually turn it on.