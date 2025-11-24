Apple leadership transition unlikely in near term; Tim Cook to decide retirement timing: Mark Gurman

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO since 2011, is not expected to step down in the near future, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Despite recent reports from the Financial Times suggesting that succession plans have “recently intensified” and a transition could occur as early as next year, Gurman described the speculation as “simply false” and said “the moment is not at hand.”

Financial Times report raises eyebrows The FT article, unusually co-written by four journalists, prompted debate given the publication’s strong track record. While the piece implied that Apple might be preparing for Cook’s exit, Gurman pointed out there are “few signs internally” of any immediate change in leadership.

Cook’s legacy and influence Under Cook’s tenure, Apple has grown from a $350 billion company to a market valuation exceeding $4 trillion. Gurman emphasised that Cook has “earned the right” to determine the timing of his own departure, and there is no evidence he is being pushed out.

No ‘Test Balloon’ From Apple?

Some observers speculated that the Financial Times story might have been a “test balloon” by Apple to gauge market reaction. Gurman dismissed this theory, confirming that there is no indication the company orchestrated the report.

Likely Successor When Cook eventually steps down, hardware SVP John Ternus is widely expected to be the front-runner to take over as CEO. However, any transition remains a distant prospect, with no immediate changes on the horizon.

Moreover, Gurman reports that Apple is not planning iOS 26-style sweeping changes with the new OS and is instead focusing on improving the software’s quality and underlying performance.

Apple is said to be taking a “Snow Leopard” approach for its upcoming update, focusing on performance improvements and bug fixes across iPhones and iPads.

The reference comes from Mac OS X Snow Leopard, released in 2009, which prioritised refinement over flashy new features. Apple overhauled key parts of the software, addressed numerous bugs, removed outdated code, and cleared unnecessary system files to make Macs faster, more stable, and more efficient.