Apple is reportedly considering incorporating the tetraprism lens into the iPhone 16 Pro next year, according to several media reports and speculations. This move comes after the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the periscope lens to the iPhone this year, a feature Samsung had implemented years earlier.

Notably, the periscope lens is currently exclusive to the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there are speculations that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, in addition to the Pro Max variant, may also adopt this technology, potentially elevating the iPhone's photography capabilities, reported HT Tech.

In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 16 series, rather than the iPhone 15 series, would introduce two models equipped with a telephoto camera. This prediction materialized, with only the iPhone 15 Pro Max featuring the telephoto camera.

Moreover, in a recent Medium post, Kuo assured that the tetraprism lens, also referred to as the periscope lens or telephoto camera, is expected to be incorporated into the iPhone 16 Pro in the coming year, adds the report.

The anticipated inclusion of the periscope lens in the iPhone 16 Pro is reportedly attributed to improvements in yield rates by Lagran, Apple's exclusive supplier for this new lens. Lagran has been actively working to enhance the percentage of modules that meet quality standards.

Reportedly, in Q3 2023, Lagran achieved a yield rate of approximately 40 percent, a figure that has seen a notable increase to around 70 percent in Q4. This improvement has resulted in increased profitability for the company.

The reported surge in yield rates is believed to be a key factor prompting Apple to consider integrating the telephoto camera into the iPhone 16 Pro. According to the analyst, this development has the potential to drive a significant 160 percent year-over-year growth in iPhones featuring this camera in 2024.

An earlier report indicates that, in order to accommodate the larger telephoto lens in the more compact iPhone 16 Pro, Apple is considering enlarging its size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. Concurrently, another report suggests that Apple plans to incorporate specially molded glass lenses for the telephoto camera. This approach would enable the Cupertino-based tech giant to integrate larger lenses without sacrificing the compact form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.