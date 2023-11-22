Apple leaps forward: iPhone 16 Pro expected to adopt cutting-edge ‘Tetraprism Camera’
Apple is reportedly considering incorporating the tetraprism lens into the iPhone 16 Pro next year, according to several media reports and speculations. This move comes after the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the periscope lens to the iPhone this year, a feature Samsung had implemented years earlier.