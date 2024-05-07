LIVE UPDATES

Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: New iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro announced

6 min read . Updated: 07 May 2024, 08:21 PM IST

Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Apple has revealed its much-anticipated iPad Air, featuring M2 chipset and its iPad Pro. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.