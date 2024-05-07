Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: New iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro announced

Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Apple concluded the Let Loose Event with the launch of its much-awaited new-generation iPad Air, featuring an M2 chipset, iPad Pro with advanced M4 chip, Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and updated Pencil Pro with Find My feature.