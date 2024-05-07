LIVE UPDATES

Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: New iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro launched

7 min read . Updated: 07 May 2024, 11:07 PM IST

Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: At Let Loose Event 2024, Apple launched a new iPad Pro with the M4 chip and Liquid Ultra Retina OLED display, an updated iPad Air with the M2 chip and two size options, a redesigned Magic Keyboard, and an advanced Apple Pencil Pro with gesture-based features.