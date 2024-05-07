Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Apple's 2024 hardware launch event revealed two new iPads: the updated iPad Air and a redesigned iPad Pro. The iPad Air, now available in 11-inch and a new 13-inch size, features a front-facing camera relocated to the landscape edge, resembling a laptop screen.
It houses the M2 chip for enhanced performance and offers a base storage of 128GB. The 11-inch model starts at $599, while the 13-inch version starts at $799 in the U.S. In India, the starting prices are Rs. 59,900 and Rs. 74,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models, respectively.
The iPad Pro has a thinner design, a new OLED display coined "Liquid Ultra Retina," and the powerful M4 chip, making it potentially more robust than some MacBooks. It also introduces an Adaptive Flash for document scanning and a 12MP front-facing camera with Face ID. In India, the 11-inch model starts at Rs. 99,900, and the 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular version at Rs. 1,49,900. In the U.S., the starting price is $999.
Apple also introduced a redesigned Magic Keyboard, with the U.S. pricing at $129 and Rs. 29,900 in India. The new Apple Pencil Pro, priced at $129, features advanced sensors and gesture-based functionality, offering greater precision for users.
While the Apple Let Loose Event wrapped up as an online recorded session, the tech world eagerly awaits the Apple WWDC schedule for next month.
Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $299, while the 13-inch iPad Pro variant costs $349.
11-inch iPad Pro model is priced at $999
13-inch iPad Pro model comes at a price of $1299
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: The Apple Pencil Pro features Find My, motion sensors and custom interactions.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: New-iPad Pro gets Magic Keyboard, which comes with screen brightness adjustment and haptic feedback.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Apple shares gain 1.5% during the Let Loose Event 2024, where it unveiled the new-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: The New-iPad Pro gets Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro support for enhanced performance.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: The iPad Pro gets Ultra Retina XDR display and M4 chipset for faster performance.
iPad Pro comes with a 11-inch display (5.3mm thin) and a 13-inch iteration with 5.1mm thin display, which is the thinnest Apple product.
11-inch iPad Air will be priced $599
13-inch iPad Air will cost $799
Landscape speakers with double base
Gets four colours
Powered by M2 processor for 3x faster performance
Supports Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil
The new iPad Air to get 11-inch and 13-inch variants.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: The most significant update for the Apple Pencil may involve new touch controls based on gestures.
Several media reports suggested that the Apple Pencil Pro could include a "squeeze" input, which would allow it to register pressure from compressive force.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: As per the latest insights from Mark Gurman, it is likely that Apple Let Loose event could be a recorded session of 35 minutes.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Fresh leaks of updated iPad Pro featuring OLED and Pencil Pro have surfaced online. Have a look!
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Several media reports indicate that the new-generation iPad Air (12.9 inch variant) might cost ₹10,000 extra in India. While, the 11-inch variant is likely to be priced ₹59,900 and witness so price surge.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Apple is expected to launch the two new iterations of iPad Air. As per several media reports, these iPads are anticipated to debut with the M2 chipset.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: The Magic Keyboard Pro is expected to feature an aluminum build and a bigger trackpad, likely to be unveiled today. The updated Apple Pencil may also offer interchangeable tips and haptic feedback, which would be a first for the company.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: The Califronia based tech giant is likely to launch the latest iPad Pro models in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. As per insights from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is anticipated to introduce the new Pro iPads with its M4 chipset.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: It is likely that Apple will introduce OLED displays to its iPad Pro lineup, a technology already featured in the iPhone series.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to outfit the next iPad with the high-performance M4 processor, which can enable it to run sophisticated AI-powered apps, boosting the productivity and efficiency.
Apple may launch a new Apple Pencil Pro at its upcoming 'Let Loose' event, where new iPad Air and iPad Pro models are also expected. This next-generation stylus could be Apple's first to feature the "Pro" label.
The rumor arose after Twitter user Newral (@rsuOvO) spotted the text "Apple Pencil Pro" on Apple's Japanese website and in the alt text for a GIF on the site, indicating possible accessibility testing or a premature mention. However, no other Apple websites, including Apple India, have this information, suggesting it could be an early leak.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live Update: Apple's "Let Loose" event is expected to introduce several new features for its iPad lineup. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPad Pro will incorporate the M4 chipset for the first time and will also transition to an OLED display, resulting in slimmer bezels. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is anticipated to be 20% thinner, while the 11-inch variant could be 15% slimmer.
Additionally, Apple will likely unveil upgrades to key accessories, such as the third-generation Apple Pencil and the updated Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air range is also expected to receive an upgrade with a larger 12.9-inch display, previously exclusive to the Pro line. These developments suggest notable changes across Apple's iPad offerings.
Apple Let Loose Event 2024 Live: Apple's Let Loose event will begin at 7 AM Pacific Time (7:30 PM Indian Time). The upcoming event will be streamed live on Apple's official YouTube channel and Apple TV.
