Apple likely to bring M4-powered Mac Mini, skipping M3 for advanced AI integration: Mark Gurman
Apple plans to introduce the M4 chipset across its Mac lineup, potentially skipping the M3 generation for the Mac mini. Analyst Mark Gurman suggests an M4 Mac mini launch by late 2024.
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a significant transformation of its Mac lineup, with plans to introduce a new M4 chipset across its range of computers. This move, aimed at integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, signals a strategic shift for the Cupertino-based tech giant.