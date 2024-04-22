Apple plans to introduce the M4 chipset across its Mac lineup, potentially skipping the M3 generation for the Mac mini. Analyst Mark Gurman suggests an M4 Mac mini launch by late 2024.

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a significant transformation of its Mac lineup, with plans to introduce a new M4 chipset across its range of computers. This move, aimed at integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, signals a strategic shift for the Cupertino-based tech giant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to insights from Bloomberg's seasoned analyst Mark Gurman, Apple may bypass the expected release of an M3-powered Mac mini and instead introduce an updated Mac mini equipped with the next-generation M4 chipset by late 2024, reported MacRumors.

Gurman, known for his reliable predictions, emphasized in his recent Power On newsletter that the company's focus seems to be squarely on advancing to the M4 generation, possibly sidelining any M3 iterations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development follows Gurman's earlier speculations that Apple would roll out M4 and M4 Pro-powered Mac mini models between late 2024 and early 2025. With the potential launch of an M4 Mac mini by the end of 2024, Gurman suggests that the absence of M3 models in the interim period reinforces the likelihood of the M4 generation taking precedence.

Last year, Gurman had initially indicated the possibility of an M3-powered Mac mini hitting the market in 2024. However, Apple's recent strides with the M3 chip, notably seen in its MacBook Pro and iMac releases, coupled with ongoing sales of M2-powered Mac mini models, have spurred speculation of a direct leap to the M4 architecture.

Apple's foray into the M3 chipset began with the unveiling of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants and a 24-inch iMac at its event last October. The company subsequently expanded its M3 lineup with the introduction of refreshed MacBook Air models earlier this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current Mac mini lineup, featuring M2 and M2 Pro chipsets, received its last update in January 2023. Offering configurations with varying specifications, including different CPU and GPU options, the M2-powered Mac mini continues to cater to diverse user needs.

Recent reports from Bloomberg suggest that Apple is on the brink of ushering in its AI-focused M4 processor, expected to debut in three primary variants, as part of a comprehensive overhaul of its Mac lineup.

As Apple charts its course towards a future infused with AI-driven innovation, anticipation mounts for the arrival of the next-generation M4-powered Mac mini, potentially reshaping the landscape of computing once again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

