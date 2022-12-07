Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 05:32 AM IST
Apple will allow app makers enhanced pricing options for all transactions at the App Store by spring of next year
Apple will allow app makers enhanced pricing options for all transactions at the App Store by spring of next year
Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings.