Apple M2 iPad Air and Apple M4 iPad Pro debut ‘Battery Health’ menu, a first for iPad users
Apple introduces a new Battery Health feature for the latest iPad models, allowing users to monitor battery health and limit charging to 80%. This feature is exclusive to the Apple M2 iPad Air and Apple M4 iPad Pro, with older models requiring third-party apps for similar functionality.
Apple has unveiled a groundbreaking addition to its latest iPad lineup, generating excitement among users. The company has introduced a new feature for its newest models, the Apple M2 iPad Air and Apple M4 iPad Pro, marking a significant milestone for iPad enthusiasts. This feature allows users to conveniently monitor their device's battery health directly from the settings menu, a capability previously exclusive to iPhone users.