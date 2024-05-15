Apple introduces a new Battery Health feature for the latest iPad models, allowing users to monitor battery health and limit charging to 80%. This feature is exclusive to the Apple M2 iPad Air and Apple M4 iPad Pro, with older models requiring third-party apps for similar functionality.

Apple has unveiled a groundbreaking addition to its latest iPad lineup, generating excitement among users. The company has introduced a new feature for its newest models, the Apple M2 iPad Air and Apple M4 iPad Pro, marking a significant milestone for iPad enthusiasts. This feature allows users to conveniently monitor their device's battery health directly from the settings menu, a capability previously exclusive to iPhone users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the latest iPadOS rollout on the newly released devices, a Battery Health menu has been integrated, enabling users to assess their battery's maximum capacity without the need for third-party applications like CoconutBattery.

Additionally, in a move reminiscent of the iPhone 15 series, these cutting-edge iPads offer the ability to limit charging to 80 percent, a measure aimed at extending the lifespan of the internal battery, as reported by 9to5Mac. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, this innovative feature is limited to the latest iPad models, leaving older iPad versions without access to this functionality, even with the installation of the latest iPadOS update (version 17.5). This exclusion means that users of older models will continue to rely on third-party apps for battery health checks, at least for the time being.

Although there is a possibility of future software updates extending this feature to older models, the current focus is primarily on the newest devices. Prospective buyers can currently preorder the Apple M2 iPad Air and Apple M4 iPad Pro from Apple's official website, with the official release set for this Wednesday.

For those keen to explore their iPad's battery condition, production date, and usage history, accessing this data is simple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By navigating to Settings > Battery > Battery Health, users can gain insights into the health status, manufacturing date, first use date, and cycle count of their iPad battery. This empowers users to make informed decisions regarding battery maintenance and replacement.

