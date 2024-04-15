In the latest newsletter from Bloomberg's Power On, tech analyst Mark Gurman has unveiled some exciting details about Apple's upcoming M4 Macs. According to Gurman, Apple is on the brink of introducing a new wave of innovation with its highly anticipated M4 Mac lineup, which is set to hit the market later this year.

Reports suggest that Apple's M4 Macs will kick off with the launch of a revamped 24-inch iMac and an entry-level MacBook Pro, both expected to make their debut in the coming months. These initial releases are just the beginning, with Apple's roadmap outlining a series of upcoming devices designed to meet a variety of user needs.

Reportedly, the upcoming releases could include a wallet-friendly 14-inch MacBook Pro and a powerhouse 16-inch MacBook Pro, both driven by the latest M4 Pro/Max chips. Furthermore, Apple intends to refresh its Mac mini range with M4 and M4 Pro configurations by the start of 2025.

Looking further ahead into 2025, Apple enthusiasts can anticipate the arrival of new MacBook Air models and a Mac Studio featuring a top-of-the-line M4 chip.

At the peak of Apple's M4 Mac lineup, the highly anticipated Mac Pro is anticipated to shine. Featuring the formidable M4 Ultra chip, it is scheduled for launch in the latter part of 2025.

While specific technical details about the M4 processors remain undisclosed, Bloomberg's reports suggest a strong focus on advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Anticipated AI improvements are set to be seamlessly incorporated into Apple's forthcoming software updates, encompassing iOS 18 and macOS 15. These enhancements vow to elevate user experiences and overall performance across all fronts.

The upcoming M4 Macs from Apple are expected to revolutionize the realm of computing by combining high-tech performance and intelligence. As the launch date approaches, excitement steadily mounts among tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Apple's renowned Mac series.

