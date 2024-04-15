Apple M4 Macs leak: Game changing performance and intelligence predictions by Mark Gurman
Tech analyst Mark Gurman reveals exciting details about Apple's upcoming M4 Mac lineup, set to introduce a new wave of innovation with a revamped 24-inch iMac and entry-level MacBook Pro.
In the latest newsletter from Bloomberg's Power On, tech analyst Mark Gurman has unveiled some exciting details about Apple's upcoming M4 Macs. According to Gurman, Apple is on the brink of introducing a new wave of innovation with its highly anticipated M4 Mac lineup, which is set to hit the market later this year.