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Apple Mac mini may debut with M5 or M6 chip ahead of iPhone 18 Pro launch event

Rumors suggest Apple will refresh the Mac mini with M5 or M6 processors, targeting a launch ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro event. This update comes amid high demand and supply issues, possibly marking a pivotal moment before Tim Cook's resignation as CEO.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated25 Aug 2026, 12:04 PM IST
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Apple may introduce a new Mac mini in the coming days, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The desktop is expected to be updated again, nearly a year and a half after the current version, based on an M4 processor, was released. Apple is alleged to have tried both M5 and M6 processors in its next Mac mini, but the final processor choice remains unclear.

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Also Read | Apple struggles to keep MacBook Air in stock amid memory shortages: Report

The timing could be significant. The new Mac mini could be here before Apple's rumoured iPhone 18 Pro event in September. Gurman also predicts that the launch might be the last new product announced before Tim Cook leaves Apple as CEO on 1 September. Apple has not officially confirmed the release.

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Mac mini faces supply issues

The Mac mini reportedly saw strong demand, as it is increasingly viewed as an affordable option for running AI models locally. Apple has also suffered from a shortage of memory chips, which has impacted availability.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Max launch: When will pre-orders, deliveries begin in India?

MacRumors reports that, at this time, the delivery dates for some Mac mini configurations in the US range from 4 to 10 weeks. The low availability might be why Apple is looking to refresh a model now. Replacing the existing model might also give Apple a chance to resolve supply issues with newer components, the report said.

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M5 or M6 chip remains the big question

The Mac mini is currently offered with either M4 or M4 Pro processors, comes in various configurations, and can be fitted with up to 48GB of memory and 8TB of storage. Testing of both versions of the M5 and M6 will make the upcoming launch interesting to follow.

If Apple goes with the M5, it will be more of a typical generational refresh. Meanwhile, it could add a significant AI and performance boost to the Mac mini with the M6 version.

Apple’s Mac lineup is getting major overhaul

The Mac mini will reportedly be just one of Apple's new hardware plans. Apple is also developing a new OLED iPad mini, an updated iMac and a cheap MacBook Pro. The latter two will be expected to run on newer generation chips.

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Apple is also working on new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that feature OLED displays and touchscreen support. Meanwhile, Apple is set to begin manufacturing some Mac mini units later this year at its Houston site. According to MacRumors, the facility opened this month, and Cook attended the facility's opening.

Also Read | Apple flags chip shortage risk as iPhone and Mac sales growth slows

This ‘routine’ refresh of the Mac mini may actually be more than it seems. The small desktop system could become a significant product in Apple's future as the company looks to reshape its leadership and boost the demand for artificial intelligence.

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