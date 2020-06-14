Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple Mac Pro-like 'Hackintosh', configurable with up to 64GB RAM, launched
The new Mac Pro computer and Pro Display XDR are displayed during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, U.S. June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mason Trinca/Files

Apple Mac Pro-like 'Hackintosh', configurable with up to 64GB RAM, launched

1 min read . 05:35 PM IST Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • These are computers that run macOS on hardware which is not authorised by Apple
  • The company plans to launch machines allowing for up to a 64-core CPU and 256GB of RAM

A company called OpenCore Computer has launched a Hackintosh that comes pre-installed with Apple's macOS Catalina and Windows 10 Pro.

The Apple Mac Pro-style workstations, popularly called Hackintosh, come pre-installed with macOS Catalina and Windows 10 Pro. These are computers that run macOS on hardware which is not authorised by Apple.

The commercial Hackintosh computer introduced by OpenCore Computer is called "Velociraptor". According to a report by Mac Rumors, the new machine is in a clear violation of Apple's end-user license agreement for macOS.

OpenCore is a free open-source tool used to prepare a system for booting macOS and an earlier Florida-based company called Psystar Corporation sold such "Open Computers", later winding up its ‘hackintosh" operations in 2012.

The line-up that belongs to OpenCore Computers are claimed to be "zero-compromise Hackintoshes". The "Velociraptor" is can support up to a 16-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, and a Vega VII GPU. The price range starts at $2,199.

According to the report, OpenCore Computer is also planning to launch more models later. The company will launch options allowing for up to a 64-core CPU and 256GB of RAM.

"OpenCore Computer seems to be trying to get around Apple by accepting payments in Bitcoin cryptocurrency only", said the report.

With Agency Inputs

