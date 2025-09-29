Subscribe

Apple MacBook Pro 2025–2026 to feature M5 chips, complete overhaul expected by next year: Mark Gurman

The next-generation MacBook Pro models are anticipated to launch between late 2025 and early 2026, equipped with M5 chips. Major design changes, including OLED displays and cellular connectivity, are expected by the end of 2026.

Govind Choudhary
Updated29 Sep 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Apple is preparing to begin mass production of its next-generation MacBook Pro models, with a launch timeframe set between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Apple is preparing to begin mass production of its next-generation MacBook Pro models, with a launch timeframe set between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Writing in his Power On newsletter, Gurman reiterated that the refreshed laptops should be available to order no later than March 2026.

Is Apple preparing next MacBook Pro for mass production?

While Apple traditionally introduces new Macs in October, both Gurman and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have suggested that the upcoming MacBook Pro lineup could follow a different schedule, similar to the January 2023 debut of the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions.

M5 chips could lead the way

The forthcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are widely expected to be equipped with Apple’s M5 series of chips, including the standard M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max. Beyond this silicon upgrade, reports so far indicate that few other immediate changes are planned.

Major redesign expected in 2026

However, a more substantial overhaul is anticipated towards the end of 2026. Future MacBook Pro models are rumoured to feature OLED displays for richer contrast, a slimmer chassis, and touchscreen capability. These laptops are also expected to adopt Apple’s next-generation M6 processors, produced using TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process.

There is also speculation that Apple could bring cellular connectivity to its Mac range for the first time, potentially incorporating a bespoke modem similar to those expected in forthcoming iPhone models. Additionally, the notch housing the front-facing camera may be reduced in size on the OLED versions.

With incremental improvements on the horizon in 2025, followed by major hardware changes in 2026, Apple appears to be laying the groundwork for the most significant MacBook Pro redesign in years.

Meanwhile, in separate news, Apple has strengthened its lead in India’s booming refurbished smartphone sector, accounting for 62.9 per cent of sales during the first half of 2025, according to Cashify’s latest report ‘The Great Indian Upgrade 2025’. The findings point to a rising appetite among Indian consumers for selling, exchanging, and purchasing pre-owned handsets — a clear indication of the country’s growing shift towards a more circular and sustainable technology market.

