Apple MacBook Pro, Air, Mac mini, and Studio to get M5 upgrade, launch in early 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly planning an extensive update to its Mac lineup in 2026, with a series of new devices powered by its next-generation M5 chipset. The refresh is expected to cover the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and Mac Studio, according to a report from AppleInsider.

M5 MacBook Pro to Arrive First? The first device likely to debut is a MacBook Pro featuring the base M5 chip, which could arrive before the end of 2025. Devices equipped with the more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are expected to follow in the early months of next year.

Internal Codes and Testing Citing unnamed sources familiar with macOS Tahoe development and hardware testing, AppleInsider notes that a MacBook Pro with the internal code J704 is nearing release. This identifier succeeds the J604 model, which corresponded to the M4 MacBook Pro. The new laptop is reportedly being tested with a customised version of macOS Tahoe 26.0.2.

Signs of an imminent launch include limited availability of current MacBook Pro models at Apple’s retail stores, a common precursor to device refreshes. In addition, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reportedly leaked the model number of the unreleased M5 MacBook Pro, hinting at a late-2025 release.

M5 MacBook Air on the Horizon Following the MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to unveil the M5 MacBook Air, internally known as J813 and J815. The new Air models are said to retain the 13-inch and 15-inch sizes of the M4 generation and could ship with macOS 26.2 in early 2026.

High-End M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro Models Higher-end MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, reportedly identified as J714 and J716, are anticipated in the first quarter of 2026. These variants are expected to continue with 14-inch and 16-inch displays, maintaining the form factors seen in previous Pro and Max releases.

Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Potential New iMac Later in the year, Apple is said to be developing refreshed Mac mini (J873s, J873g) and Mac Studio (J775c, J775d) models, which are likely to be released by summer 2026 alongside macOS 26.4. The same update may also include references to a potential new iMac (J833ct), although further details remain scarce.