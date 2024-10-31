Apple MacBook Pro with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips: Features, pricing, and availability in India
Apple's new MacBook Pro with M4 chips offers improved performance and privacy features. Available in 14 and 16-inch models, it includes Thunderbolt 4, a Liquid Retina XDR display, and a 12MP camera, starting at ₹1,69,900
Apple has unveiled the new MacBook Pro, now powered by the M4 family of chips—M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max—offering significantly enhanced performance and capabilities. Designed for Apple Intelligence, this personal intelligence system transforms how users work, communicate, and express themselves while ensuring privacy protection.