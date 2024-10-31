Apple has unveiled the new MacBook Pro, now powered by the M4 family of chips—M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max—offering significantly enhanced performance and capabilities. Designed for Apple Intelligence, this personal intelligence system transforms how users work, communicate, and express themselves while ensuring privacy protection.

Available in sleek space black and silver finishes, the 14-inch MacBook Pro features a high-speed M4 chip and three Thunderbolt 4 ports, starting with 16GB of memory, priced at just ₹1,69,900. The 14- and 16-inch models with M4 Pro and M4 Max also come with Thunderbolt 5 for faster transfer speeds and improved connectivity.

All models boast a Liquid Retina XDR display, now enhanced with an optional nano-texture finish and up to 1000 nits brightness for SDR content. Additional features include an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera and an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours, the longest ever in a Mac.

“MacBook Pro is a potent tool that millions rely on to achieve their best work, and today we’re making it even better," said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. “With the powerful M4 family of chips and features like Thunderbolt 5, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, a new nano-texture display option, and Apple Intelligence, the new MacBook Pro solidifies its position as the world’s best pro laptop."

Apple MacBook Pro India Price, Availability

The new MacBook Pro is now available for pre-order in India.

It will officially go on sale on November 8 at online retailers and in-store at Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 starts at ₹ 1,69,900 and ₹ 1,59,900 for education.

1,69,900 and 1,59,900 for education. The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro starts at ₹ 1,99.900 and ₹ 1,84,900 for education.

1,99.900 and 1,84,900 for education. The 16‑inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹ 2,49,900 and ₹ 2,29,900 for education.

2,49,900 and 2,29,900 for education. All models are available in black and silver space.

MacBook Air with M2 and M3 comes standard with 16GB of unified memory and is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey, starting at ₹ 99,900 and ₹ 89,900 for education.

