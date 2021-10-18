Apple unveiled the much-awaited new MacBook Pro line-up with its new M1 Pro and M1 Max ARM-based systems-on-chip (SoCs). The new laptops were launched during the virtual Apple Unleashed event on Monday. Pre-order for the 2021 MacBook Pros have opened from today and they will be available for purchase starting October 26.

The updated Apple MacBook Pro will be available in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch screen sizes. The former variant The laptops use Liquid Retina XDR displays with mini LED technology. The smaller panel has a native resolution of 3024x1964 pixels, whereas the bigger one gets a resolution of 3456x2234 pixels. The panels have a pixel density of 254 ppi and a sustained brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

The MacBook Pro also gets adaptive refresh rate function called ProMotion that will adjust the screen refresh rate up to 120Hz, depending on the content on the screen.

The screen gets a notch at the top with minimal bezels on three sides. The cutout houses a 1080p FaceTime camera and advanced image signal processor with computational video. The Touch Bar has been scrapped in favour of physical function keys, whereas the Touch ID sensor has been placed at the top right corner of the keyboard.

Both new MacBook Pros can be configured with different versions of the M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset, which can go up to 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores. Both trims get the option of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB unified memory, depending on the chipset opted for. The laptops with a 16-core Neural Engine, as well as ProRes encode and decode engine. The storage options for both sizes begin at 512GB, and can go up to 8TB.

The new chips for the MacBook Pro will be coupled with a new macOS for better performance and battery life. The new OS will use unified memory system of the M1 Pro chips for optimum performance.

Both versions of MacBook Pro get a six-speaker sound system complete with Dolby Atmos-enabled spatial audio, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking with the new AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.

The app compatibility of Rosetta have been carried to the 2021 MacBook Pro, with improvement in certain professional applications, courtesy the new chips. The laptops can now use 10,000 apps and plug-ins with the improved Apple chips.

The battery life on MacBook Pro has been improved too with, which Apple claims is the highest on a MacBook. The laptops are also equipped with Fast Charge, a first for MacBooks.

The port selection on the new MacBook Pro features a SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port and three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports that can be used for charging and external displays.

The prices for 14.2-inch MacBook Pro in India stand at ₹1,94,900 and ₹2,39,900, depending on the configuration. The bigger 16.2-inch MacBook Pro will be available in the country from ₹2,39,900, ₹2,59,900 or ₹3,29,900. The laptops will be introduced in Silver and Space Gray colour options.

