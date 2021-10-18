Apple MacBook Pro with new M1 Pro, M1 Max chipsets launched. See details

Both new MacBook Pros can be configured with different versions of the M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset, which can go up to 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores. Both trims get the option of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB unified memory, depending on the chipset opted for. The laptops with a 16-core Neural Engine, as well as ProRes encode and decode engine. The storage options for both sizes begin at 512GB, and can go up to 8TB.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}