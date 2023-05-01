Apple macOS users at risk! Hackers selling malware targeting Mac users on Telegram1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 04:51 PM IST
What is worrying is the fact that hackers behind this malware are constantly improving and adding new capabilities to it.
A report by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL) says that threat actors are selling hacking malware on Telegram that can attack Apple macOS users. The malware is called Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS) and is built to target Mac users.
