Apple makes changes to App Store policies, developers can now guide users to external payment methods

Apple has officially rolled out changes to its App Store guidelines following an injunction by a US court in the case against Epic Games, according to a report by 9to5Mac. The new rules state that there is “no prohibition on an app including buttons, external links, or other calls to action” in the United States, meaning developers now have the ability to direct users outside of the App Store to make external purchases.

Advertisement

In an email to the developers (via 9to5Mac), Apple said, “The App Review Guidelines have been updated for compliance with a United States court decision regarding buttons, external links, and other calls to action in apps. These changes affect apps distributed on the United States storefront of the App Store,” Apple said in an email to developers on Thursday night.

The tech giant in a statement to the publication said that it “strongly disagree with the decision” laid down by judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers but it will comply with it while also filing an appeal.

Holding Apple in contempt, Gonzalez Rogers had ruled that, “Apple’s continued attempts to interfere with competition will not be tolerated,”.

In a 80 page ruling, the judge stated that the Cupertino based tech giant had not complied with a previous injuction order in an antitrust lawsuit by Epic Games. She also stated tgaht Apple cannot restrict developers from adding links or buttons to direct users for making external payment. The ruling futher stated that Apple also can't impose a commission or fee on the purchases consumers make outside an app.

Advertisement

Spotify submits new app update to Apple: Soon after the verdict, Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify said that it was submitting an app update to Apple which included external links to buy its subscriptions. Apple and Spotify have had long standing issues related to the App store policies implemented by the Cupertino based tech giant.