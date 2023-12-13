Apple makes security changes to protect users from iPhone thefts
Joanna Stern , Nicole Nguyen , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Dec 2023, 02:31 PM IST
SummaryWhen your iPhone isn’t in a familiar location, Stolen Device Protection can prevent thieves from making critical changes to your Apple account.
Apple is addressing a security vulnerability that has allowed iPhone thieves to take over customers’ accounts, access saved passwords, steal money and lock people out of their digital memories.
