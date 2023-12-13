Apple makes security changes to protect users from iPhone thefts

Act quick to remotely wipe your device. If we have learned anything from our reporting, it’s that the toll of a stolen phone can be much more than just the cost of the device. So if a thief does get hold of your iPhone, act quickly. Memorize this simple web address: icloud.com/find. You can use it on any device or web browser to log in and remotely erase the data on your missing or stolen device. (You should always back up your phone to iCloud.)