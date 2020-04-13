SAN FRANCISCO : Apple has announced it will soon display coronavirus testing sites directly on its Maps.

Towards this, Apple has launched a portal for hospitals and healthcare providers to register as coronavirus screening locations. The concern team will then review the application and upon approval, the location will appear in Apple Maps.

Apple Maps will be able to show information like the place name, the associated healthcare provider, contact phone number and website, 9To5Mac reported on Sunday.

It will also surface information about the type of testing location (laboratory, hospital, etcetera) and the nature of the site (like drive-through, parking lot, or building).

Apple is also asking applicants to state whether the testing location will require a doctor's referral or a scheduled appointment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Several members of Apple’s iPhone software group have defected to Facebook as chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg focuses on reaching customers on mobile devices. Photo: Ranesh Pathania/Mint<br /> (Ranesh Pathania/Mint)

Facebook is said to hire Apple maps executive amid mobile push

2 min read . 17 Apr 2013
Apple has already launched a COVID-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters)

Apple books coronavirus domain name after Google collaboration

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
Mirimus, Inc. lab scientists sort through COVID-19 samples from recovered patients in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)

Covid-19 update: New York City now has more coronavirus cases than China, UK

5 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout