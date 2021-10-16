Apple is working on adding health-focussed features to AirPods, allowing the TWs earbuds to monitor body temperature and posture, similar to the recently launched Apple Watch Series 7 .

As per Mashable India, the Cupertino tech giant is exploring the potential of turning Airpods into a health device by adding a few health-focused features like body temperature and posture monitor along with better hearing aid.

The latest iteration of Apple AirPods Pro already offers a ‘conversation boost’ option to the wearer, but according to the reports, Apple has not specifically mentioned working on any new hearing-aid feature.

It might be a while before these new health-focused features are introduced to Apple AirPods, reports suggest.

While the tech giant has been taking huge leaps in the world of modern technology, it has also teamed up with the University of California, Los Angeles, and pharmaceutical company Biogen to build an algorithm to detect depression and cognitive decline, reported Mashable India.

Apple is exploring the possibility of including blood pressure, oxygen, sugar, temperature and sleep quality sensor monitors in its next Apple Watch series.

