Apple may announce these ‘wildcard features’ with iPhone 14 lineup2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 11:23 AM IST
- Apple may finally bring satellite connectivity features with the new iPhone 14 series.
Listen to this article
Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event is scheduled for September 7. At the event, the company is expected to unveil the 2022 iPhone series. While rumours around the iPhone 14 lineup have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, a report by Macrumours suggests that the Cupertino-based company may be planning a few ‘wildcard features’. Wondering what those features are? Read on