Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event is scheduled for September 7. At the event, the company is expected to unveil the 2022 iPhone series. While rumours around the iPhone 14 lineup have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, a report by Macrumours suggests that the Cupertino-based company may be planning a few ‘wildcard features’. Wondering what those features are? Read on

Satellite connectivity

Apple may finally bring satellite connectivity features with the new iPhones. The feature was first rumoured to come with iPhone 13. A Bloomberg report recently said that the feature will allow users to connect to mobile networks in remote areas, enabling them to send texts in emergency situations. They will also be able to report emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage using their iPhone.

According to a reliable industry expert, Apple may partner with Globalstar for the feature on the upcoming ‌iPhone‌.

Vapor chamber thermal system

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier said that high-end iPhones in 2022 may come with a vapor chamber thermal system for heat management. Apple, Kuo said, was "aggressively testing" such a solution for its ‌iPhone‌. Notably, vapor chamber thermal systems already ship with high-end Android devices enabling devices to cool under heavy workloads.

2TB of storage

Apple did away with the 64GB storage mode with the iPhone 13 series and started shipping iPhone 13 Pro with 1TB of storage. As per a rumour, the iPhone maker may offer an even larger 2TB storage option for customers with the iPhone 14 models. The new storage is likely to come with high-end models under the series.

WiFi 6E

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 lineup is said to come equipped with the latest WiFi standard- WiFi 6E. The newest WiFi standard offers faster speeds and better capabilities to handle high-capacity workloads. The current generation of iPhones, Macs and iPads come with WiFi 6.