Apple may be preparing five new satellite features for iPhones: here’s what we know

Apple has come a long way since the first rollout of emergency satellite services with the iPhone 14 in 2022. The company has since added support for roadside assistance via AAA and even the ability to send and receive text messages.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on adding five new satellite-based features for an upcoming iPhone.

Apple's five new planned satellite features for iPhones: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is building an API that would allow developers to add satellite connections to their own apps. However, the implementation is said to depend on app makers, and not every feature or service may be compatible with this system.

The iPhone maker is also reportedly working on bringing satellite connectivity to Apple Maps, which would give users the chance to navigate without having access to a SIM card or Wi-Fi.

The company is also said to be working on improved satellite messages that could support sending photos and not be limited to just text messages.

Apple is also planning to remove one of the biggest limiting factors of the satellite-based connectivity system on iPhones, where users could potentially stay connected even when their iPhone is in a pocket, car, or indoors — meaning there would be no need to have the device facing toward the sky.

Gurman also confirmed an earlier report by The Information that the iPhone 18 series will come with support for 5G NTN, meaning that cell towers will be able to tap into satellites for better coverage on the iPhone.

AI-generated image of the alleged iPhone 18 Pro colour in coffee colour.

Is Apple–Starlink partnership on the horizon? Apple currently relies on the satellite network run by Globalstar to power current features on iPhones. However, the company is said to be exploring a potential sale, and Elon Musk's SpaceX could be a possible purchaser.

Moreover, most of the features that Apple is working on would also require major improvements to Globalstar's satellite infrastructure. The current plan for Apple is said to be to “own a core set of features and offer them at no cost”, while for more advanced features, Apple could allow customers to pay carriers like SpaceX or others for direct connectivity.

However, a potential SpaceX–Globalstar merger could complicate the equation for the iPhone maker while also creating new opportunities. For instance, Apple could potentially collaborate more deeply with SpaceX to offer premium satellite features and maybe even create a new paid tier to offer better connectivity.

Apple reportedly has no plans yet to offer phone calls, video calls, or web browsing via satellite, but SpaceX is said to be moving aggressively in that direction.