Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade AirPods with health-tracking features. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based company could “upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two". He says that the Apple AirPods in the future may “come with the ability to get hearing data of some sort".

Apple has been reportedly working to add hearing related functionality to AirPods. These may include Live Listen and Conversation Boost features. Although these features are yet to be approved by the FDA, Gurman adds. Previously, a report said that the AirPods may function as an alternative for hearing aids.

The company is reportedly planning to add features like biometric sensors, motion detectors, temperature monitors to detect heart rate and perspiration to AirPods. Kevin Lynch – Vice President of Technology, has previously hinted at more health data coming to the device.

According to reputed Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple may not upgrade its AirPods lineup until next year. Next gen Apple AirPods may start shipping in either H2 2024 or H1 2025.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 14 is available at ‘lowest-ever’ price in the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone’s base model with 128GB storage is selling at a discounted price of ₹66,999 on Flipkart. It is originally priced at ₹79,900. Similarly, the 256GB storage model is up for purchase at ₹76,999. Lastly, the 512GB variant is up for grabs at ₹96,999.

Apple recently introduced the Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14. Its 128GB storage model is selling at ₹72,999. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour variants.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset.