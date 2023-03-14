Home / Technology / News /  Apple may bring hearing based health features on AirPods by 2025
Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade AirPods with health-tracking features. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based company could “upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two". He says that the Apple AirPods in the future may “come with the ability to get hearing data of some sort".

Apple has been reportedly working to add hearing related functionality to AirPods. These may include Live Listen and Conversation Boost features. Although these features are yet to be approved by the FDA, Gurman adds. Previously, a report said that the AirPods may function as an alternative for hearing aids.

The company is reportedly planning to add features like biometric sensors, motion detectors, temperature monitors to detect heart rate and perspiration to AirPods. Kevin Lynch – Vice President of Technology, has previously hinted at more health data coming to the device.

According to reputed Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple may not upgrade its AirPods lineup until next year. Next gen Apple AirPods may start shipping in either H2 2024 or H1 2025.

