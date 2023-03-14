Apple may bring hearing based health features on AirPods by 20252 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:42 AM IST
- Apple is reportedly planning to add features like biometric sensors, motion detectors, temperature monitors to detect heart rate and perspiration to AirPods
Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade AirPods with health-tracking features. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based company could “upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two". He says that the Apple AirPods in the future may “come with the ability to get hearing data of some sort".
