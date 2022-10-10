Apple may bring USB Type-C charger to iPhones next year, AirPods by 20242 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM IST
- iPhone 15 may lock USB Type-C charger in 2023.
- AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max may transition to USB-C by 2024.
The European Union recently passed a rule that requires phones, tablets, cameras, headphones and headsets, e-readers, keyboards, mice, mobile navigation systems, and portable game consoles and speakers to switch to standard USB Type-C chargers . At present, almost all Android phones come with USB Type-C charger. However, Apple still uses its own lightning port to charge iPhones and AirPods. But this may change soon.