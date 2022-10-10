Apple may bring USB Type-C charger to iPhones next year, AirPods by 2024

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next versions of the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max all move to USB-C, and that transition should be done by 2024. He goes on to say that the iPhone 15 may lock USB Type-C charger in 2023. He also expects major Mac updates, including a new iMac and Mac Pro, to come with the USB Type-C charger next year. While the entry-level iPad may get USB Type-C charger by the end of this year.