Apple may delay iPhone 18 base models to 2027 — Here’s why

Even as Apple continues to dominate the rumour mill with speculation around the iPhone 17 series, early leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 have begun making waves — and they hint at some major changes. A fresh report suggests that Apple could not only introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone next year, but also stagger the launch of the iPhone 18 lineup in an unprecedented move.

As per details shared byThe Information, Apple is reportedly eyeing a September 2026 launch for the iPhone 18 Pro models, alongside a new iPhone 18 Air and the long-rumoured foldable iPhone. In a notable shift from tradition, the standard iPhone 18 and a new ‘iPhone 18e’ variant might only be unveiled months later, during a Spring 2027 event — likely around March or April.

The report also touches on Apple’s expanding manufacturing plans in India. It is believed the company will likely begin trial production of the base iPhone 18 and 18e models in India as part of its broader strategy to reduce dependency on Chinese manufacturing hubs.

This staggered release timeline could serve multiple purposes. Not only would it give Apple more room to spotlight its first foldable iPhone — a category that rivals like Samsung have been dominating — but it would also ease production pressure and allow for more focused marketing campaigns around each device segment.

The iPhone 18 series is expected to come with a host of design changes, but the foldable model will likely take centre stage as Apple looks to redefine the premium smartphone experience. Introducing the foldable device separately could help Apple gauge consumer interest and fine-tune its long-term strategy for this new category.