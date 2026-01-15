Apple may develop its own AI server chips, mass production tipped for later this year: Report

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Apple is reportedly preparing to take a major step in building its own artificial intelligence infrastructure, with plans to develop specialised AI server chips for use in data centres. The move would signal a deeper push by the iPhone maker into controlling the full stack of AI technology, from hardware to deployment.
Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple’s self-designed AI server processors could enter mass production in the second half of this year. Writing on X, Kuo said the chips are progressing towards large-scale manufacturing, indicating that Apple’s internal development efforts are nearing maturity.
In addition to the chips, Apple is also said to be planning the construction and operation of its own data centres, potentially starting next year. This would allow the company to run AI workloads on infrastructure it fully controls.
AI server chips are specialised processors designed to train and run artificial intelligence models efficiently. Unlike conventional CPUs, these chips can perform vast numbers of calculations simultaneously, which is essential for tasks such as language processing, image recognition and large-scale data analysis.
They are commonly found in data centres and often take the form of graphics processing units or dedicated AI accelerators. These components are critical for powering modern AI services, including chatbots and recommendation systems.
If the report proves accurate, it would underline Apple’s increasing investment in AI infrastructure rather than relying solely on third-party solutions. The company has already introduced AI-focused chips across its iPhone, iPad and Mac line-ups, alongside its Private Cloud Compute system for secure server-based processing.
By developing its own AI server chips and operating in-house data centres, Apple could manage everything from model deployment to inference internally, giving it greater control over performance, privacy and costs.
The reported chip development comes as Apple continues to collaborate with external partners on AI models. The company recently confirmed a partnership with Google to integrate its AI technology into Siri, highlighting a dual strategy of internal infrastructure development and external collaboration on core AI capabilities.
