Apple may develop its own AI server chips, mass production tipped for later this year: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to take a major step in building its own artificial intelligence infrastructure, with plans to develop specialised AI server chips for use in data centres. The move would signal a deeper push by the iPhone maker into controlling the full stack of AI technology, from hardware to deployment.
Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple’s self-designed AI server processors could enter mass production in the second half of this year. Writing on X, Kuo said the chips are progressing towards large-scale manufacturing, indicating that Apple’s internal development efforts are nearing maturity.
In addition to the chips, Apple is also said to be planning the construction and operation of its own data centres, potentially starting next year. This would allow the company to run AI workloads on infrastructure it fully controls.
AI server chips are specialised processors designed to train and run artificial intelligence models efficiently. Unlike conventional CPUs, these chips can perform vast numbers of calculations simultaneously, which is essential for tasks such as language processing, image recognition and large-scale data analysis.
They are commonly found in data centres and often take the form of graphics processing units or dedicated AI accelerators. These components are critical for powering modern AI services, including chatbots and recommendation systems.
If the report proves accurate, it would underline Apple’s increasing investment in AI infrastructure rather than relying solely on third-party solutions. The company has already introduced AI-focused chips across its iPhone, iPad and Mac line-ups, alongside its Private Cloud Compute system for secure server-based processing.
By developing its own AI server chips and operating in-house data centres, Apple could manage everything from model deployment to inference internally, giving it greater control over performance, privacy and costs.
The reported chip development comes as Apple continues to collaborate with external partners on AI models. The company recently confirmed a partnership with Google to integrate its AI technology into Siri, highlighting a dual strategy of internal infrastructure development and external collaboration on core AI capabilities.