Apple may drop iPadOS 17 support for these iPad models

Apple may drop iPadOS 17 support for these iPad models1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- Apple may drop iPadOS 17 support for the 5th Gen iPad, first gen 9.7-inch iPad Pro and the first gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Apple’s annual developer conference - WWDC 2023 will kickstart on June 10. At the event, the company will announce the latest operating systems - iPadOS, iOS, macOS, WatchOS and tvOS.
According to a report by iPhoneSoft, Apple may drop the upcoming iPadOS 17 for some old iPad models. The report claims that the iPads launched only after 2017 are expected to be compatible with iPadOS 17.
It says that the Cupertino-based company may drop iPadOS 17 support for the 5th Gen iPad, first gen 9.7-inch iPad Pro and the first gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The report corroborates with a previous report earlier this month that said Apple may end software support for old Apple devices.
The list of iPad models that may be compatible with iOS 17 may include -- iPad Air 3rd gen and later, iPad 6th gen and later, iPad mini 5th gen and later. The list may also include iPad Pro models launched in 2017 and later.
Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to bring significant changes with the latest operating system. These may include sideloading of apps, enhancements to Wallet app and Find My app among others.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to focus on updates to core system apps with the iOS 17. In ‘The MacRumors Show’ podcast, he said that there will be enhancements to Find My app with a bigger push on location.
Further, the Cupertino-based company is planning to finally allow iPhone users to sideload third-party apps. Although, Gurman says that the feature may be limited to Europe as a compliance measure with the Digital Markets Act. Also, developers may be required to pay an extra fee to offer apps via third-party services.
