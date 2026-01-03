Apple may introduce budget MacBook with A18 Pro chip in 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new, more affordable MacBook in spring 2026, signalling a notable shift in its laptop strategy as it looks to attract entry-level and mid-range buyers.

TrendForce hints at lower priced MacBook According to a new press release from market research firm TrendForce, Apple plans to introduce a 12.9-inch MacBook aimed at consumers seeking a competitively priced laptop. While TrendForce did not disclose detailed specifications, it positioned the device clearly below existing MacBook Air models.

The research firm’s claims broadly align with recent supply chain rumours suggesting Apple is developing a budget-focused MacBook to widen its appeal, particularly among students and first-time buyers.

A18 Pro chip expected at the core The upcoming MacBook is widely rumoured to be powered by a variant of Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The A18 Pro features a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, with performance levels said to be comparable to Apple’s original M1 chip.

If accurate, this would make the device capable enough for everyday tasks such as web browsing, office work and light creative use, while keeping costs down compared to Apple’s M series chips.

Positioned below the MacBook Air In the United States, the new MacBook is expected to start somewhere between $599 and $899, with industry watchers suggesting $699 or $799 as the most likely price points. This would place it firmly below the MacBook Air, which officially starts at $999, although discounts often bring it closer to $749.

Such pricing would also allow Apple to eventually phase out the older M1 MacBook Air, which it still sells through third-party retailers like Walmart at heavily discounted prices.

Trade-offs on memory and ports To maintain a lower price, the new MacBook is expected to come with certain compromises. Reports suggest it may start with just 8GB of RAM, compared with the 16GB minimum found across current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

The A18 Pro chip also does not support Thunderbolt, meaning the laptop would likely rely on standard USB-C ports. This could result in slower data transfer speeds and more limited support for external displays.

Ming Chi Kuo backs affordable MacBook rumours According to MacRumors, Apple supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo was among the first to report on Apple’s plans for a cheaper MacBook. In June, he suggested the device would feature a display of around 13 inches and confirmed the use of the A18 Pro chip.

According to MacRumors, Apple supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo was among the first to report on Apple's plans for a cheaper MacBook. ( Unsplash )