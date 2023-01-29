Apple may limit WiFI 6E connectivity to iPhone 15 Pro models: Report2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:01 AM IST
- WiFi 6E is a newer technology that is now widespread. Wi-Fi 6E routers include the 6GHz band along with the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. In order to use 6GHz, both router and device must support WiFi 6E.
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come powered by A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models run on the latest A16 processor. According to reports, the feature gap between the standard and Pro models may widen with the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with WiFi 6E connectivity, while the affordable siblings may offer the same WiFi 6 connectivity, suggests a leaked antenna design document obtained by MacRumors.
