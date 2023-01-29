Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come powered by A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models run on the latest A16 processor. According to reports, the feature gap between the standard and Pro models may widen with the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with WiFi 6E connectivity, while the affordable siblings may offer the same WiFi 6 connectivity, suggests a leaked antenna design document obtained by MacRumors.

WiFi 6E is a newer technology that is now widespread. Wi-Fi 6E routers include the 6GHz band along with the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. In order to use 6GHz, both router and device must support WiFi 6E.

“Sourced from researcher and Apple leaker Unknownz21 (@URedditor), the document features diagrams of the ‌iPhone 15‌'s antenna architecture. D8x refers to the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models, and the information indicates that the faster Wi-Fi 6E specification will be limited to the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max," the report says.

In the document, iPhone 15 is labeled as D3y. The tipster told MacRumors that the leaked diagram is "only the tip of the iceberg". Additional leaks on the ‌iPhone 15‌ series, including full images, are likely to come ahead of when the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are scheduled to move into the EVT (engineering validation test) stage in March.

The document also confirmed that the standard iPhone 15 models will be powered by last year’s A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro and Pro Max variants will be equipped with A17 chipsets.

As far as the pricing is concerned, it is rumorued that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be cheaper than their predecessors - iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. As per tipster yeux1122, the Cupertino-based company is evaluating two strategies to make the next Plus iPhone a success. First option could be the company furthering the difference between the Pro and non-Pro models. Apple is expected to push price-sensitive consumers wanting to buy a large screen phone to opt for the iPhone 15 Plus. Second strategy will be to make the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus more affordable, he adds.