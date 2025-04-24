Apple may open stores in Noida and Pune, with Bengaluru and Mumbai next: Report

Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing for a significant retail expansion in India, with plans underway to open four additional Apple Stores across key cities. This move could come as part of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s second phase of growth in the country, following the strong performance of its first two outlets.

According to a report by theFinancial Express, Apple has finalised locations for its third and fourth stores at DLF Mall of India in Noida and Kopa Mall in Pune, respectively. These stores will join the existing Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, both of which have reportedly generated combined revenue of ₹800 crore in their first year. Despite being the smaller of the two, the Saket outlet contributed nearly 60 per cent of the revenue.

The upcoming Noida store will likely mark Apple’s second retail presence in the Delhi-NCR region, while the Pune outlet will be the first in the city. Furthermore, Apple is said to be actively scouting suitable locations for two more stores in Bengaluru and Mumbai, which would bring the total number of Apple Stores in India to six.

In preparation for the expansion, Apple has reportedly posted over 20 job listings on LinkedIn, mostly targeting roles in retail operations. The hiring drive is anticipated to follow an announcement made by Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O’Brien, in October 2024, where she hinted at broadening Apple’s physical footprint in India. Reports suggest the company has already recruited close to 400 new employees as part of this push.