Apple may roll out iPhone 5G support in India by December: Report

As per the report, Apple plans to bring 5G update to its iOS software by December after ‘testing and validating the devices on the superfast network’. For the unversed, only Apple iPhone 12 and above iPhones come with 5G network support. The ET report says that senior executives from Apple and Airtel will meet this week to discuss the rollout timeline. “The meeting will determine the reasons for the delay and by when Apple can push out the updates for iPhone users to enjoy 5G services of India’s second largest telco", the report says. Apple is reportedly testing 5G on multiple iPhone models for both Airtel and Jio 5G networks in Mumbai and New Delhi, it adds.