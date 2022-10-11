Apple may roll out iPhone 5G support in India by December: Report

Apple may roll out iPhone 5G support in India by December: Report2 min read . 06:54 PM IST
- As per a report, Apple plans to bring 5G update to its iOS software by December after ‘testing and validating the devices on the superfast network’.
5G has started rolling out to end users in India. Airtel and Jio 5G services have become live in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. While Android users have started receiving 5G support on their devices, the wait is yet to be over for iPhone users. The 5G update on Apple iPhones is coming by December this year, reports ET Telecom.
5G has started rolling out to end users in India. Airtel and Jio 5G services have become live in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. While Android users have started receiving 5G support on their devices, the wait is yet to be over for iPhone users. The 5G update on Apple iPhones is coming by December this year, reports ET Telecom.
As per the report, Apple plans to bring 5G update to its iOS software by December after ‘testing and validating the devices on the superfast network’. For the unversed, only Apple iPhone 12 and above iPhones come with 5G network support. The ET report says that senior executives from Apple and Airtel will meet this week to discuss the rollout timeline. “The meeting will determine the reasons for the delay and by when Apple can push out the updates for iPhone users to enjoy 5G services of India’s second largest telco", the report says. Apple is reportedly testing 5G on multiple iPhone models for both Airtel and Jio 5G networks in Mumbai and New Delhi, it adds.
As per the report, Apple plans to bring 5G update to its iOS software by December after ‘testing and validating the devices on the superfast network’. For the unversed, only Apple iPhone 12 and above iPhones come with 5G network support. The ET report says that senior executives from Apple and Airtel will meet this week to discuss the rollout timeline. “The meeting will determine the reasons for the delay and by when Apple can push out the updates for iPhone users to enjoy 5G services of India’s second largest telco", the report says. Apple is reportedly testing 5G on multiple iPhone models for both Airtel and Jio 5G networks in Mumbai and New Delhi, it adds.
Separately, a report by Reuters says that the Indian government will push Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritize rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country, amid concerns that many of their models are not ready for the recently launched high-speed service.
Separately, a report by Reuters says that the Indian government will push Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritize rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country, amid concerns that many of their models are not ready for the recently launched high-speed service.
5G services was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on October 1 during the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022. At the launch, leading telecom operator Reliance Jio said that it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight. Both companies said the service would be expanded next year. Apple's iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 14, and many of Samsung's premier phones do not have software compatible for supporting 5G in India. Lack of 5G software upgrades has already irked users in the country.
5G services was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on October 1 during the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022. At the launch, leading telecom operator Reliance Jio said that it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight. Both companies said the service would be expanded next year. Apple's iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 14, and many of Samsung's premier phones do not have software compatible for supporting 5G in India. Lack of 5G software upgrades has already irked users in the country.